BBC Kids lands on MENA streaming platform Shahid

BBC Kids, operated by BBC Studios, will launch on the Arabic streaming platform, Shahid, from February 8 2024.

BBC Kids delivers content targeted to children aged 0-12, with a range of inspiring and educational entertainment shows that “sparks imagination and creativity”, said the company.

BBC Kids will launch as an ad-free video destination available to Shahid subscribers, with 200 hours of premium programming, fully dubbed into the Arabic language.

Titles will include JoJo and Gran Gran, the Andy’s Adventures collection, Deadly 60 and the Junior Bake Off. The pre-school animation Hey Duggee series will also make its free-to-air debut across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and North Africa through children’s channel MBC3.

The company said the new digital proposition complements the youngest audience’s experience in the Middle East, adding to the CBeebies Pre-school linear channel already available in the region since 2016.

This launch makes the Middle East the sixth market to introduce the BBC Kids brand following previous launches in Australia, US, Taiwan, South Africa and most recently in India, where it has been available on Prime Video Channels.

“The inclusion of Hey Duggee on MBC3 channel strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional content that teaches valuable lessons in a fun and accessible way, and is accessible both in digital and linear,” said Andrea Raman, director, business development for Nordics, MENA, Turkey at BBC Studios

“Shahid’s exciting kids’ library stands out thanks to the richness of its educational and entertaining content, while also ensuring a trusted and safe viewing experience for families across the Arab world,” said Tareq Al-Ibrahim, director of content at Shahid.