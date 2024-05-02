DAZN scores rights to Northern Ireland women’s premiership

DAZN has further bolstered its Women Football offering, securing the free-to-air rights to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

The acquisition marks the first commercial broadcast rights agreement for football in Northern Ireland.

The NI Football League will exclusively stream live on DAZN until 2027, with the new season kicking off this Sunday (May 5).

The deal includes five exclusive live games, highlights, interviews and features from the NI Football League on DAZN through the season at no cost to audiences.

DAZN is home to the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Liga F, Frauen Bundesliga, D1 Arkema, Ebay Serie A Femminile, among more.

“This is a landmark announcement for our league, we’ve worked hard over with our clubs the last few years to raise the profile of our league and to have the backing of DAZN investing in our product, is testament to how far we’ve grown,” said Gerard Lawlor, NI Football League CEO. “We’re proud to be sitting alongside some of the biggest competitions in women’s football on DAZN and we’re looking forward to showcasing to fans around the world, the drama, excitement and talent on show in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.”

Esmeralda Negron, Co-CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, added “We look forward to working with NIFL to grow the profile of the league and engage an international audience. DAZN has the unique advantage of being able to offer NIFL a global platform through which to aggregate their content, increasing the discoverability of a league which is rich with talent but still commercially young”.