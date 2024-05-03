DAZN wins Formula 1 rights in Portugal

DAZN has gained the media rights to the ​​Formula 1 World Championship for Portugal for the next three seasons.

The global sports streaming service will take over coverage from the Portuguese pay TV operator Sports TV. The broadcaster held the rights to the motorsport franchise, running from the 2022 season to 2024.

DAZN Portugal will stream live all F1 Grand Prix events, including training sessions, qualifying races, and sprints, with Portuguese commentary.

The agreement which will run through to 2027, also includes the broadcasting rights for Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy and Porsche SuperCup.

The motorsport championship has a total of 24 races, with the 2025 season to kick off in Australia.

“We want to continue the growth of motorsport in Portugal and, above all, continue to value our product for sports fans. The next Formula 1 seasons promise to bring many new features that will have an impact on the competition. Adding the biggest motor competition in the world to the best football in Europe is another important step for DAZN to be the reference in sports entertainment with the best content portfolio in Portugal”, said the general director of DAZN Portugal, Jorge Pavão de Sousa .“In addition to maintaining the Portuguese people’s favourite competitions, we have already secured three new competitions for the next sporting season – UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and Formula 1 – with the aim of offering the best of sport in a single service.”