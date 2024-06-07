Amazon Prime Video to show Copa America 2024 matches in Japan

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has landed the exclusive livestreaming rights in Japan for select matches at the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024.

Copa America gets underway from June 21, with Prime video to livestream Argentina and Brazil’s group stage matches, as well as all the knockout stage matches – including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final in Japan.

The 2024 football competition will be available for Prime Video subscribers in Japan at no additional cost.

This year’s tournament will see 16 nations, ten from South America – including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela, along with six from North America – including Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and the US.

The current World and Copa America champions, Argentina will face a tough challenge in group A that also includes Chile, Peru, and Canada, while the Brazil squad will take on Columbia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica in group D.

Prime Video will kick off programming with the opening match between Argentina and Canada on June 21.

“We at Prime Video are extremely delighted to bring the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 to the football-loving people of Japan. The popularity of the sport in the country is at an all-time high, with consistent performances by the national team at various international tournaments as well as Japanese players making their mark in top leagues across the globe,” said Takashi Kodama, country director of Prime Video Japan.

He added, “Prime Video has livestreamed important world-class sporting events in the past, including multiple boxing world title fights and the 2023 World Baseball Classic. We’re thrilled to now add this coveted and highly-anticipated football tournament to the line-up of live sports streaming on our service. I am certain that, just like me, there are many football fans in Japan who are hoping to watch the tournament favorites Argentina and Brazil play out another nail-biting finale that will also see former winners Uruguay and Chile trying their best to upend the competition.”