SkyShowtime expands content slate for 2024

Comcast and Paramount Global joint European streamer, SkyShowtime, has unveiled its expanded content slate for the rest of 2024.

Among the new titles is 10-part thriller series, The Day of the Jackal, starring Academy, and BAFTA award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne. The novel adaptation follows an unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, and a tenacious MI6 agent, played Lashana Lynch, in a relentless, global pursuit to catch him.

Also to feature on SkyShowtime, is drama series Landman starring Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, along with The Donovans based on loosely on Ray Donovan, written by Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett, with Guy Ritchie as director and executive producer.

Schmeichel, following life of the iconic Premier League Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, and Klitschko: More Than a Fight, which charts the journey of former heavyweight boxing world champion Vitali Klitschko, make up SkyShowtime’s documentary line-up.

Original programming also includes Spanish series Las Pelotaris 1926 and Mamen Mayo, as well as the first locally commissioned series from Poland – Ślebod.

While, returning series includes Frasier (S2), Funny Woman (S2),Poker Face (S2), Tulsa King (S2), Lioness (S2)and Yellowstone (S5B).

Box office hits – Bob Marley: One Love, Mean Girls, Migration, The Holdovers is also set to premiere on SkyShowtime.

In addition, SkyShowtime has recently acquired over 135 series and films such as Ett Sista Race, Englemagaren, Den Første, Margrete, Tilsammans99, Triangle of Sadness and Utvandrarna, through deals with SF Studios and Nordisk film. Along with Spanish series and movies from Atresmedia and Mediaset España, including Celda 211, El Barco, El Desconocido, El Príncipe, Ocho Apellidos Vascos andPalmeras en la Nieve.

Premiere dates for all programming will be announced at a later date.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “SkyShowtime is very excited to share the strong line-up of new originals, exclusive series and blockbuster hits coming to the service in 2024 and beyond. We continue to represent the best of Hollywood to our members, with star-studded titles such as Landman and The Day of the Jackal on their way, in addition to new seasons of audience favourites such as Yellowstone S5B and Frasier.”

“We are also proud to announce new SkyShowtime Original SeriesLas Pelotaris 1926, Mamen Mayo and documentary Schmeichel, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a premium selection of both local and international entertainment to our members across Europe,” he added.