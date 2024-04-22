Paramount and SkyShowtime sign advertising sales deal

Comcast and Paramount joint European streamer, SkyShowtime, has chosen Paramount Advertising International to handle its advertising sales across all of its markets.

SkyShowtime and Paramount’s ad sales arm will provide advertisers with access to advertising opportunities in more than 20 European markets.

SkyShowtime will roll-out its ad-tier across all of its markets on April 23. The Standard with Ads plan will include an average of four to five minutes of advertising per hour.

The streamer announced plans to introduce an ad-supported tier on the streaming service in February. The new subscription plan will sit alongside SkyShowtime’s ad-free existing plan, which will be re-named as Standard Plus.

Pricing of the ad-tier will vary across each region, in markets such as Spain, Serbia, Croatia and Slovakia the Standard with Ads plan is priced at a monthly rate of €5.99. While, in Finland and the Netherlands the ad version is priced for €6.99 per month, and €3.99 in Bulgaria and Romania.

SkyShowtime chief executive officer, Monty Sarhan, said: “From the start, SkyShowtime has been about delivering value and the promise of great entertainment at a great price. The launch of our ad-supported plan is the next step in evolving our service, coming at a time when people are looking for more choice and flexibility. We are excited to be the first streaming service to offer consumers across all of our markets an ad-supported option.”

Paramount’s president of international markets ad sales, Lee Sears, said: “By leveraging our deep relationships with some of the world’s leading marketers, incredible product offerings and innovative technology, Paramount Advertising is the perfect partner for SkyShowtime. We will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across SkyShowtime’s global franchises, series and films alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way.”

SkyShowtime’s programming includes a variety of blockbuster filmS, local content and exclusive series. Among the slate of titles are A Gentleman in Moscow, Apples Never Fall, Bargain, HALO, Knuckles, Kos (Scarborn), Mayor of Kingstown, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Star Trek: Discovery, The Envoys (Los Enviados), The Family Stallone, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Trolls Band Together and Veronika.