SkyShowtime introduces ad-supported tier

Comcast and Paramount Global’s European joint-streaming service, SkyShowtime, has introduced an ad-supported plan — Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads will be available from April 23 across 20 plus European markets. It will sit alongside its ad-free existing plan, which will be re-named as Standard Plus.

Pricing of the ad-tier will vary across each region, in markets such as Spain, Serbia, Croatia and Slovakia the Standard with Ads plan is priced at a monthly rate of €5.99. Whilst, in Finland and the Netherlands the ad version is priced for €6.99 per month, and €3.99 in Bulgaria and Romania.

SkyShowtime houses film and TV titles from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock.

The move follows the likes of Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime Video which have all recently introduced an ad-tier to its platforms.

Commenting on the launch of the ad-supported plan, SkyShowtime’s CEO, Monty Sarhan, said: “SkyShowtime has always been committed to offering great entertainment at a great price. We continue to invest in bringing the best of Hollywood and compelling local content to consumers in our markets. And with the launch of our new ad-supported plan, SkyShowtime continues to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family. Our Standard with Ads plan offers all of the same blockbuster entertainment in our Standard Plus plan at an attractive price. We are excited to bring more choice and great prices to consumers in all of our markets.”