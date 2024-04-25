Movistar Plus+ taps WSC Sports for short-form content

AI sports video technology outfit WSC Sports has been selected by Spanish streaming service Movistar Plus+ to deploy its technology across a host of its premium sports properties.

The Telefónica Group company will utilise WSC Sports’ platform to create real-time short-form video for a number of its sports rights including Laliga and LaLiga 2, UEFA’s Champions League, Europa and Conference League competitions. In addition to domestic and international basketball leagues such as Liga ACB, EuroLeague, and the NBA, l as well as the ATP Tour tennis and golf’s major championships.

The partnership aims to modernise the content delivery process across Movistar’s linear, online, and social channels, as well as Movistar Plus+ which relaunched last summer.

WSC Sports services has been used by global leading media companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Sky Deutschland, United Media and TF1.

“Movistar Plus+ is the undoubted home of premium sports coverage in Spain with the depth and quality of content that WSC Sports’ platform was designed to complement and amplify. We are excited to start supercharging Movistar’s video production and distribution across all its key channels, bringing sports fans in Spain more content than ever before,” said WSC Sports Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Founder, Aviv Arnon.

“WSC is a perfect partner to grow on our platform and differentiate ourselves from the rest of the market. Thanks to this new alliance, we will offer much more advanced, fast, and innovative sports content to all our fans. With WSC, we are going to take our sports coverage to the next level”, said Enric Rojas, Sport Director of Movistar Plus+.