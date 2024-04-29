Amazon Prime Video nets exclusive rights to NHL in Canada

Streaming powerhouse Amazon Prime Video has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the National Hockey League (NHL) in Canada.

In a two-year agreement with rights holders Rogers Communications and the leading US hockey league, Prime Video will become the exclusive home to Monday’s NHL for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

Amazon’s Prime Monday Night Hockey package, will feature a new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage, according to the streamer.

Games will stream live on the Prime Video platform in English exclusively to subscribers in Canada.

At the beginning of the 2023/24 hockey season, Sportsnet launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada, providing coverage of the NHL, MLB, and NBA.

The NHL has also worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS), since 2021 to deliver new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences.

Amazon said the new deal is the NHL’s first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in the region.

“Rogers’ partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet’s leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada,” said Colette Watson, president, Rogers Sports & Media. “Today’s content ecosystem is evolving, and we’re really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want.”

“With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we’re offering our customers even more from their Prime membership,” said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “We’re committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes and across more devices on Monday nights than ever before. We’re thrilled to be offering Prime Monday Night Hockey as part of our one-stop entertainment destination, which includes add-on channels like Sportsnet for even more hockey and sports content, the latest movies to rent or buy, popular and award-winning Amazon Originals to stream with Prime, and so much more.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly manner,” said David Proper, NHL senior executive vice president, media & international Strategy. “We are committed to serving hockey fans and reaching new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a multitude of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we are continuing to stay true to that goal.”