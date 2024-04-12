MGM+ corporate strategy exec Chris Brearton steps down

Amazon MGM Studios exec Chris Brearton is leaving the company, which is in turn reshuffling it senior exec ranks.

Brearton was most recently VP of corporate strategy at MGM+ and MGM Alternative TV, a role he took up in November 2022 after Amazon’s acquisition of MGM.

The exec had originally joined MGM as COO in 2018, having worked for the company as a lawyer, and then assisted the takeover into Amazon, reporting into Prime Video’s SVP, Mike Hopkins.

His exit will see Prime Video International chief Kelly Day taking on a slew of new reports, including MGM+ execs Michael Wright and Josh McIvor, and MGM Television’s Lindsey Sloane.

Barry Poznik’s MGM Unscripted unit will now fall under head of global content licensing Brad Beale, while MGM’s corporate strategy chief Ted Lim reports into Amazon Studios topper, Jennifer Salke.

“Over the past two years, I have been able to witness Amazon become the new and prosperous home to much of the MGM family,” Brearton said in a note to staff.

“Invigorated by our dynamic and evolving industry, it is time for me to look forward to my next challenge and to build once again.”

Hopkins added in his own note: “Chris has been an invaluable leader throughout the MGM acquisition process and his tireless work to integrate MGM into our Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios family has been a vital piece of our work in building a unified business and – in doing so – create even more value for our creative partners, advertisers and – most important – our customers.

“I’m so grateful to Chris for his partnership, and there’s no doubt we all will miss him on both a personal and professional level.”