Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel continues to lead the way for Parrot Analytics’ top ten originals in-demand chart in France for the week March 28-April 4.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The animated musical series lead the pack, scoring its biggest audience yet since its release with 60.91 times the demand of an average show. Adult animation series Invincible also secured Prime Video second place on the chart which was watched 21.14 times the demand of an average show. However, Prime Video’s Reacher performed less well with audiences in sixth.

Meanwhile, Netflix earned three spots across the chart with Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Disney secured the single appearance with The Mandalorian in eighth, as well as Hulu which is not available in France with The Handmaid’s Tale in fourth and Apple TV+ with Ted Lasso in seventh.