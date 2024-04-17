The Walt Disney Company’s streaming giant, Disney+, has struck a three-year landmark deal with the football governing body, UEFA, for the media rights to the Europa League and the Conference League in Denmark and Sweden.

Europa League and the Conference League matches will be live streamed exclusively on Disney+ for subscribers in Denmark and Sweden at no extra cost.

The Disney deal includes full coverage of the European tournaments starting from the 2024/25 season through to the 2026/27 season. Both football competitions features 342 matches and 72 clubs competing across group stages and knock-out phases, over a total of 19 match weeks.

Currently in Denmark, Danish and Norwegian television provider TV 2 broadcasts the Europa League in the region. Whilst, games in Sweden are available via struggling Nordic operator Viaplay Group.

Amazon recently partnered with Viaplay as part of a four-year agreement to offer live and exclusive Premier League football on its Prime Video streaming service in Sweden and Denmark, with games available from August at no additional cost to existing Prime Video subscriptions in those countries.

Commenting on the announcement, Hans van Rijn, SVP and Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic said: “We are thrilled to offer this to our Disney+ customers in Denmark and Sweden who can look forward to the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League alongside our unparalleled series and movies at no extra cost to their subscription. Our rich heritage in sports through ESPN underscores our commitment to creating a high-quality production for the players, the fans, and our Disney+ customers.”

He added: “These leagues combined are the international football tournaments with most local Danish and Swedish teams and local Danish and Swedish players and adding them to the service together brings a whole new level of variety to customers in Denmark and Sweden. Our mission is to super serve the communities and fans that are passionate about the game, while broadening the audience for the tournaments in Denmark and Sweden, building a new generation of fans and supporters.