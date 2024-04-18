Viaplay channel to launch on Prime Video Channels in US

Nordic streamer Viaplay’s distribution arm, Viaplay Content Distribution, has launched the Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription on Prime Video via Prime Video Channels in the US. subscribers on Prime Video Channels will be able to access the offering for US$5.99 a month with a seven-day free trial available for eligible customers.

In February, Viaplay closed its own app and direct to consumer streaming service in the US and Canada, and this launch is a step in its pivot towards third-party distribution in international markets.

The Viaplay subscription channel is already available in North America through partner platforms such as Comcast Xfinity, The Roku Channel and Xumo, with additional markets to follow.

Viaplay’s US content offering focuses on the Nordic series and films, including Face to Face, Fenris, Trom, young adult-focused Threesome and Delete Me and drama The Architect.

Future shows on the add-on subscription channel include Furia, Season 2 Börje – The Journey of a Legend war movie Gold Run and true crime offering Murderesses.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, said: “We’re thrilled to increase the Viaplay subscription channel’s distribution in the United States. This shows the universal appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and will make these titles more accessible to viewers across the United States than ever before, including Viaplay’s record-setting Swedish-English drama series Börje – The Journey of a Legend coming May 2nd. Nordic Noir is truly just the beginning, as Viaplay offers a broad content line-up from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”