Amazon in Premier League deal with Viaplay

Amazon Prime Video has struck a deal with Viaplay to offer live and exclusive Premier League football on its service in Sweden and Denmark, with games available from August at no additional cost to existing Prime Video subscriptions in those countries.

Prime Video will become the new home for the early afternoon Saturday 1:30pm CET fixture in the Premier League in Sweden and Denmark, in a deal that runs for four years beginning with the upcoming 2024/25 season. Prime Video customers in Sweden and Denmark will receive live and exclusive access to 38 live games per season featuring some of the biggest matches, complete with local-language coverage.

The sports deal comes alongside a wider deal Amazon closed with the struggling Nordic streamer in February to bring exclusive Viaplay series to its streaming service from this month.

In addition to live sports, Amazon’s overall agreement with Viaplay also brings nine new TV series to the Prime Video streaming service in the Nordics starting in April, including a mix of newly produced scripted titles such as Bullshit, The Commoner, The Fortress, In the Name of Love, Jana – Marked for Life, Paradis City, Solo/Dancing Alone, Furia Season Two and Those Who Kill Season Four.

The deal also includes library titles such as Couple Trouble, Furia Season One, Hammarvik, Honour and Occupied.

These titles will bolster Prime Video’s selection of international TV series and movies together with Local Nordic Originals such as LOL: Last One Laughing, Good Luck Guys, and Bingo & Julia.

Globally, Prime Video offers coverage of sports including UEFA Champions League football in Italy, Germany and in the UK from next season, Wimbledon tennis in Germany and Austria, Ligue 1 football and Roland-Garros tennis in France, Premier League football in the UK, Thursday Night Football in the US, ICC Cricket in Australia and New Zealand Cricket in India, as well as a selection of Amazon Original sports-themed documentaries.