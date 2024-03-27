Prime Video & Peacock to livestream NFL exclusive games

The NFL has re-awarded streaming services Amazon Prime Video and NBCUniversal’s Peacock the exclusive rights to additional NFL games including its Wild Card playoff game and the opening match of the 2024 regular season.

Per the deal, Peacock will stream the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in South America, with exclusive rights to the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6.

The NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles are the designated team to play, with their opponent and other details on the game to be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, on top of its Thursday Night Football coverage, Prime Video will stream a wild-card game this season in an expanded deal with the NFL. It will be the second time a playoff game has been available exclusively via a streaming service.

Last season’s wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and 2024 Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs was livestreamed on Peacock.

Both Peacock’s Week 1 game in Brazil and Prime Video’s Wild Card game will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with OTT platform NFL+.

“It’s exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports’ unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL’s opening weekend,” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. “Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service.”

Jay Marine, global head of sports and ads, Prime Video, said: “Following our first two ground-breaking seasons of Thursday Night Football and our first-ever Black Friday Football game, we’re proud to expand our relationship with the league, and we’re looking forward to continuing to innovate for fans this season.”