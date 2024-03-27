Parrot Analytics: Apple TV+ goes strong in Ireland

Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated series, Hazbin Hotel, has risen to the top of Parrot Analytics’ originals in-demand chart for a fifth week running, during the week commencing March 16 in Ireland. However, Apple TV+ was the most watched streamer among the bunch, taking ratings for three of its titles.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Earning the most appearances on Parrot Analytics’ originals in-demand chart in Ireland, Apple TV Plus’ WWII drama series Masters Of The Air give the streamer its highest score – 14.17 times the demand of an average show.

However, it failed to beat Amazon Prime Video’s leading score for Hazbin Hotel, which scored 37.15 times the demand of an average show.

Apple TV+ titles Ted Lasso and Slow Horses also landed fifth and seventh, respectively. Whilst, action series Reacher, in ninth, was Amazon Prime Video’s only other appearance.

Other features, included Netflix’s kids show Bebefinn in third place and Max’s Scavengers Reign coming in last, though the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer is not available in Ireland.

Disney+ failed to an earn a spot on the chart, however FX’s period drama Shogun and Hulu comedy show The Bear which are available on the streamer in Ireland, both made appearances.