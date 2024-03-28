ANGA COM 2024 surpasses last year’s exhibitor numbers

Broadband, TV and online exhibition ANGA COM has reported that it has exceeded last year’s mark in terms of the number of exhibitors and the net rented space.

This year’s show in Cologne from May 14-16 will see 475 companies from 35 countries present on 25,000 sq. metres of gross exhibition space.

The conference programme is now available on the ANGA COM website, featuring over 50 panels with more than 200 speakers across the Gigabit Summit with five CEOs from the telecommunications industry, the Media Summit with Amazon Prime Video, ProSiebenSat.1, RTL, ZDF, UFA and Gaumont, and the Fiber Optic Summit with high-level panels on take-up rates, streaming and the migration from copper to fibre. The strategy programme is available here, the technology programme here and the speaker list here.

Registration for conference and exhibition visitors is possible online; there will be no ticket sales on-site.

Tickets for the exhibition are available for €25. Attendance in the conference programme costs from €140.-with discounts for young professionals (people under 30 years). On the third day, Thursday May 16, participation in the exhibition and conference programme is free of charge.

Peter Charissé, CEO ANGA COM, said: “Following the huge leap in 2023, we will once again increase in all key figures this year. In particular, the fiber optic segment has grown again. Our visitors can expect a first-class mix of large and medium-sized exhibitors.”

The exhibitor list is available here while the exhibition’s interactive floor plans can be found here.