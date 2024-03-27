Sony Pictures launches 54 FAST channels across Europe

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is launching its portfolio of Sony One FAST channels on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus and TiVo+ across European markets.

The Sony One’s 54 channels will be curated and programmed for local markets in different territories, with content being broadcast primarily in each region’s native language, said the company.

Territories at launch include the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Among the collection of channels are Sony One Comedy TV featuring sitcoms such as Seinfeld, The Nanny and The Goldbergs.

Sony One Thriller TV will showcase episodes from “high thrill” crime series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified. Whilst, Sony One Blacklist, is the dedicated channel for the crime thriller series Blacklist following a most-wanted fugitive who works with a rookie FBI profiler to take down criminals and terrorists.

Sony One Faves includes drama classics and popular series such as Bewitched, Community and Dawson’s Creek. Whereas, Sony One Comedy HITS will show comedy films such as Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire and Easy A.

Sony One Dragons’ Den will feature episodes from the BBC show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to multimillionaire investors, in the hope of landing investment funds. Whilst, Sony One Shark Tank is a dedicated channel to the US adaptation of Dragons’ Den – Shark Tank.

The film genre channel, Sony One Action HITS, will air action and adventure films like District 9 and the Men in Black and Zombieland franchises.

Sony Pictures launches its Sony One roster of FAST channels in European markets from April. According to the company, it will be one of the largest portfolios of FAST channels to be deployed across the continent.