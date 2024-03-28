QYOU Media and Toonz Media launch animation FAST channel

India’s multi-platform entertainment network QYOU Media has tied with animation and distributor Toonz Media to launch FAST animation channel, Q Toonz.

Q Toonz aimed at both children and adults has debuted on Q Play+ app and over 130 smart TV brands, according to the company. Its content slate includes over 2500 hours of multi-genre animated shows and films. Titles includes classics such as The Raccoons,Wolverine and The X-Men. Along with the new programming such as GummyBear Show: GummyBear and Friends,Cat and Keet, Zoonicorn, Baby Einstein Classics and Sea Explorers, Pinocchio and Friends.

Toonz Media has partnered with the likes of Warner Bros Discovery, Peacock, Media Corp., SVT, Sky Kids, TIM Vision, RTVE Clan TV, TV Azteca, Amazon, Netflix, Viacom18, Disney, and Marvel.

QYOU said its partnership with Toonz Media aims to create a channel that “transcends age barriers.”

Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said, “Our endeavor at QYOU Media India, has always been to expand the network’s portfolio, thus leading us to collaborate with Toonz Media. The launch of Q Toonz marks a significant stride for us in the Connected TV space. The introduction of our premium animation channel not only aligns with the thriving growth of the FAST category but also strategically strengthens our position as innovators in content curation. We are dedicated to delivering an immersive viewing experience tailored for audiences of all ages.”

P Jayakumar, chief executive officer of Toonz Media Group said, “We are excited to partner with QYOU to launch this FAST Channel in India which will be powered by 100% Toonz managed content. By leveraging their reach into various platforms, we are now in an even better position to offer high quality Toonz kids content to viewers in India to start with.”