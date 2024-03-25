Dutch regulator gives KPN all clear to acquire Youfone

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has given Dutch telecom operator KPN the greenlight for the acquisition of mobile service provider, Youfone.

The €200 million transaction which was announced last year is expected to close in early April, according to KPN.

The company will take over the Youfone’s Dutch activities and it will continue to operate independently within KPN.

Youfone is already active on KPN’s networks and has more than 540,000 customers in the Netherlands. The operator debuted in the Dutch consumer market in 2008 providing Sim Only, TV services and “super-fast” internet. It has since expanded its operation with the launch of Youfone Belgium in 2021.

The move will expand KPN’s reach by an additional 127,000 households in the cities of The Hague, Rotterdam and Eindhoven.

Youfone joins KPN’s existing portfolio of brands which include XS4ALL, Solcon and Simyo. KPN said the acquisition is in line with its ambition to provide fibre to approximately 80% of the Netherlands by the end of 2026.

The service provider said it expects to provide an update of the financial impact of consolidating Youfone at the Q1 2024 results.

In a previous joint statement, KPN and Youfone said: “Youfone is a fast-growing and challenging telecom provider with a distinctive brand that KPN is happy to add to its portfolio.”

“With this acquisition, KPN significantly strengthens its position in the mobile and broadband markets, especially in the faster growing no-frills segments, they added. “KPN and Youfone expect to realize further growth in the coming years by continuing the efficient business model that Youfone has successfully established.”