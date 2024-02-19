KPN adds movies-on-demand service Cinetree to offering

Dutch telco KPN has added local movies-on-demand offering Cinetree to its TV line-up.

KPN said that it would offer existing customers an opportunity to try the new services out for free for the first three months via the KPN TV+ set-top box, or via the Cinetree app on smart TVs, Apple TV or mobile.

Following the trial period, the service will be available for €9.99 a month.

Cinetree, which styles itself as a ‘film club’, brings together filmmakers, writers, journalists and film programmers, to create a curated selection of international and local films. Well known local presenters, actors, directors and others including Humberto Tan, Thomas Acda, Hadewych Minis, Jacob Derwig and Splinter Chabot, among those contributing their personal choice of films for Cinetree.

Hanna Verboom, founder of Cinetree, said: “We believe that you are what you watch. That’s why you don’t have to search endlessly with us, but we select the best films and documentaries every month. These are all films that stay with you longer than they last. We are very happy that through the collaboration with KPN we can introduce even more people to Cinetree and our mission. Together with our members we create new productions of our own; films and documentaries on topics that affect everyone.”