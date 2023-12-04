KPN to take over fibre operator Kabeltex

Dutch telco KPN has agreed to take over fibre network operator Kabeltex.

KPN and Kabeltex signed an agreement for the acquisition of the latter on November 30. Kabeltex is a builder of fiber optic networks and an internet service provider in the Texel region of North Holland.

The company offers full fibre coverage on Texel and is currently completing the rollout of its FTTH network in Den Helder, Hollands Kroon and Schagen. Kabeltex’s networks cover approximately 18,000 homes.

This acquisition is in line with KPN’s aim to provide approximately 80% of the Netherlands with fiber services together with Glaspoort by the end of 2026. The telco said that fibre is essential for providing high-speed internet, which is of great importance for consumers, entrepreneurs and society.

Following completion of the acquisition, KPN will add Kabeltex’s fiber optic networks to its existing offering of wholesale services for fibre networks. This allows a wide range of market parties to be active on these networks, giving end users a choice of various. Financial details are not disclosed.

While there are a number of fibre players active in the country, KPN’s main broadband competitor in the country is Liberty Global and Vodafone JV VodafoneZiggo, which operates an HFC network.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries recently told the Morgan Stanley’s European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona that building fibre out in the Netherlands is expensive and that this is “the one market where we are really seriously looking at DOCSIS 4.0”. He said that this was a proven technology and would allow VodafoneZiggo to upgrade to 10Gbps. “It could very well make sense in this market,” he said.