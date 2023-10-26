KPN plans to reappoint senior leadership team

Dutch telecommunications company KPN has announced the group’s Supervisory Board plans to reappoint its senior leadership team for a new term of up to four years.

The decision sees the reappointments of Joost Farwerck (CEO) Chris Figee (CFO), Hilde Garssen (Chief People Officer) and Marieke Snoep (Chief Consumer Market) through to 2027.

KPN said these intended reappointments comes off the back of their strong leadership and performance during their current appointment term.

The board also expressed plans to reappoint the company’s board of directors, following the recent recuritments of new board members, Chantal Vergouw as chief business market and Wouter Stammeijer as chief technology & digital officer that KPN said are well positioned for the next phase of the telco’s strategy.

Gerard van de Aast, chairman of the Supervisory Board said: “As CEO of the company, Joost has demonstrated his ability to determine and implement the company’s strategy. Under his leadership, in close collaboration with Chris, Hilde and Marieke, KPN returned to sustainable growth. In addition, KPN is recognized as a leader in the field of sustainability and successfully focuses on value creation for all its stakeholders. We are therefore pleased that this team will continue their work for KPN.”

Farwerck added: “I look forward to continuing my role as CEO of our beautiful company that is at the heart of society. We have a committed and diverse Board of Directors and I am pleased to successfully execute the next phase of our strategy with this team and together with all KPN employees.”

KPN shareholders will be informed of the intended reappointments on April 17 2024, after which will be confirmed.