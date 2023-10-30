Former UK Prime Minster, Boris Johnson joins GB News

Former UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson is to join GB News as a host and producer.

The channel said Johnson will play a key role in its coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections next year.

The controversial broadcaster launched in 2021 and has been at the centre of number of investigations by UK media watchdog Ofcom for various complaints from viewers.

The Conservative MP is to produce and front the channel’s new series which GB News described will showcase “the power of Britain around the world”. He will also host the occasional special episodes, with a live audience.

Commenting on the move, Johnson said: “GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs. I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come.”

In a video about his hire, Johnson aded he will “be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, and how we meet all of those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.”