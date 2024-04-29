GB News director Marshall leaves, with Lord Agnew to replace

Lord Theodore Agnew has been appointed as new director All Perspectives, owner of UK controversial right-wing channel GB News.

Sir Paul Marshall, an investor in GB News, is stepping down from the board of All Perspectives after three years.

GB News launched in the UK in 2021, with Marshall investing £10 million into the news network. Marshall leaves the company, following reports of the investor’s plans to acquire The Daily Telegraph.

The former Treasury and Cabinet Office Minister and Conservative life peer since 2017, Lord Agnew will replace Marshall. He is founder and chair of The Inspiration Trust and director of the National Institute of Teaching. He also founded the insurance claims management firm WNS Assistance.

Since its debut, GB News has been investigated for breaching several of Ofcom broadcasting rules. The UK media regulator recently ruled the news channel repeatedly broke its impartiality rules by featuring Conservative Party MPs as news presenters.

Commenting on his departure, Marshall said: “I joined as a director for the start-up phase but now GB News is on a secure growth trajectory, I want to focus on my other business and philanthropic interests. I remain very engaged as a co-lead investor.”

He added, “I am delighted by the progress of GB News, which has become a significant brand in British media doing exactly as we’d planned – serving the under-served communities outside the M25. Its success is such that it now regularly beats its long-established rivals in the ratings, something which the industry predicted would never happen. Theodore is an exceptional business leader who brings enormous skills and strengths for the next stage of the company’s development.”

Lord Agnew said: “I have watched and admired the dramatic growth of GB News across its platforms and have been impressed by the breadth of the audience it now reaches. GB News is a business with huge opportunity as the industry undergoes a digital transformation across existing and emerging platforms. I’m delighted to be joining the board and look forward to encouraging the company on its journey.”

Alan McCormick, chairman of All Perspectives, added: “Theodore brings a wealth of experience to GB News from across business, civil society, and government and has demonstrated a track record in challenging vested interests and building profitable enterprises. As GB News continues to grow into one of the UK’s leading media companies, we will benefit hugely from having access to his wisdom, commercial acumen, and leadership. On behalf of everyone on the board, I thank Paul for his tremendous support over the past three years. His guidance has been invaluable.”