Giro d’Italia to show on WBD’s Eurosport, Max, discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will broadcast Italian cycling championship Giro d’Italia on linear channel Eurosport, as well as streaming services Max and discovery+.

The Eurosport 1 will provide 123 hours of live race coverage in Europe and Asia. The competition will also be available to cycling fans on WBD channels and platforms, including free-to-air to channels across Germany’s Eurosport 1 and Norway’s Kanal 5. Whilst daily highlights will be shown in the UK on the DMAX channel and Poland on the Metro channel.

The Giro d’Italia takes places on Saturday May 4, concluding on Sunday 26 May. A total of 22 teams of eights riders will be setting out on the 3,400km Corsa Rosa, with a unique circuit around Rome.

WBD’s live cycling programming comprises of more than 1,000 live races per year including every men’s and women’s Grand Tour and World Tour race, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, the UCI Track Champions League and cycling at the Olympic Games this summer.

Scott Young, Group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our approach to covering cycling is inclusive, innovative and immersive. We present more live men’s and women’s cycling than any other broadcaster including over 1,000 races per year but there is no bigger stage for the sport than a Grand Tour and we can’t wait to get started.

He added, “the Giro d’Italia comes hot on the wheels of our La Vuelta Femenina and Classics coverage and so many new stories from this spectacular sport are yet to be told as the season unfolds. As well as being the only place to watch every minute of every Grand Tour in Europe, our channels and platforms, including Max which shows live sport in Europe for the first time this month in addition to covering cycling in USA, will also be the only places where fans can enjoy every cycling event from Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.”