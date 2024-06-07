Staccs TV rolls out FAST channels on Samsung TV plus in Europe

Swedish startup and FAST technology company Staccs has expanded its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, with the addition of two new music video channels.

Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate channels will first launch on Samsung TV Plus in the UK on June 13, followed by exclusive launches Spain and Italy on the FAST platform,

It comes off the back of the roll-out of Staccs TV in in the UK, Spain and Italy earlier this year.

Staccs TV Throwback is a brand-new channel featuring music from the previous decades with a focus on the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. The channel will kick off programming by celebrating the year 1984 and spotlighting the music that mark a 40th anniversary.

Staccs TV Celebrate will deliver the music programming for celebrations and special occasions. The channel will get underway this June by highlighting Pride month, the midsummer season and various festival moments.

Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will be available across the UK, Spain and Italy exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are delighted to introduce these two new FAST channels to the UK music scene. Our mission is to bring back real music television and with these themed channels, fans will be able to enjoy music in a very special way. Our partnership with Samsung is going from strength to strength, and these two new channels are a testament to this. Staccs TV Throwback and Staccs TV Celebrate will offer a unique blend of nostalgia and celebration, as well as showcasing how Staccs is genuinely building the best music TV platform around.”