Action sports-focused Fuel TV joins Amazon’s Fire TV Channels

Sports content provider, Fuel TV, has launched its linear channel on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels in the US.

The Fuel TV channel is home to action sports content, offering hundreds of hours of on-demand programming. With live broadcasts of major action sports events, such as the Dew Tour, Street League Skateboarding, Natural Selection, Freeride World Tour, or Simple Session.

It also features popular series such as Drive Thru, Camp Woodward, and Built to Shred, along with sport films including Chasing Dora, Surfing Favela, and Machotaildrop.

Fuel TV will be available to Fire TV and Alexa Echo Show customers in the US.

Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of Fuel TV Global, said: “This exciting partnership allows us to reach more viewers in the US with a frictionless experience – no app downloads, sign-ups, or fees. With an extensive catalog spanning countless hours of action sports content, featuring the best series, movies and live events, we’re uniquely positioned to keep on leading the pace in this niche.”