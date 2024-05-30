Atresmedia’s CyS TV & ÚN TV join The Roku Channel

Spanish-language content provider Atresmedia Internacional is launching its FAST channels CyS TV and ÚN TV on free streaming platform The Roku Channel in the US and Mexico.

CyS showcases Spanish series and films ranging across genres such as comedy, drama and mystery.

ÚN TV is a lifestyle channel, which focuses on personal well-being. The channel offers lifestyle ideas and advice as well as real stories starring important and recognised women, says Atresmedia.

Atresmedia Internacional is the management arm of the Atresmedia Group which also runs the Spanish commercial broadcaster Atresmedia TV.

Atresmedia’s FAST offering is also available on Fubo and Plex, among other US-based platforms. The recent launch marks the company’s efforts to strength its commitment to FAST sector, it says.

Mar Martínez-Raposo, director of Atresmedia Internacional, said, “we are very pleased to expand the presence of our FAST segment content thanks to such an important platform as Roku. This will allow us to reach great audiences with our series and films, as well as with our content related to many female references and personal well-being.”