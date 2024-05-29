Infront to manage Bundesliga rights in select European markets

German football body, Bundesliga International, has signed a four deal with sports agency, Infront, to manage the media rights of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 across a number of its European markets.

The partnership will kick off from 2025-26 season and run until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The package includes all 617 games of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, the Supercup and the four relegation playoff matches.

Infront will manage the media rights across 10 European territories, including Albania, Czech Republic, Estonia, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Romania and Slovakia.

In addition to the Bundesliga, Infront currently has partnerships with the English Premier League, Lega Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Scottish Professional Football League.

Despite Bundesliga games being shown in the Russia , the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, parent company of Bundesliga International , said since the start of the attack on Ukraine, it has and will continue to donate its proceeds from Russia for humanitarian aid.

Peer Naubert, chief marketing officer: “Bundesliga International, said: “With its history in delivering results in global media rights distribution for premium sports properties, we believe Infront to be the perfect partner in achieving our aims and we look forward to seeing a successful distribution of Bundesliga action in these territories and more.”

Andreas Kaeshammer, head of football at Infront, said: “This new partnership approach allows us to combine forces to ensure the best result for all stakeholders, leveraging our experience of maximising value for premium football properties. Our joint ambition is to further increase Bundesliga’s reach and grant fans even broader access to both leagues.”