Sport1 to shutter Sport1 Extra streamer

German sports broadcaster and streamer Sport1 is to shut down its streaming platform Sport1 Extra, with flagship rights to Germany women’s volleyball returned to the rights-holder and re-allocated to co-exclusive streamer Dyn Media.

Sport1 will continue to broadcast a minimum of 30 games of women’s volleyball Bundesliga on its linear channel for the next two seasons as a result of a ‘supplementary agreement’ with Volleyball Bundesliga GmbH.

Sport1 had been streaming games from the 1st Bundesliga Women, the 2nd Bundesliga Women Pro, the 2nd Bundesliga Women North and South as well as the DVV Cup on the Sport1 Extra platform, with the 1st Bundesliga Women’s competition streamed co-exclusively by Dyn.

The streaming platform will be shuttered at the end of May, with content from the platform to be provided via the Sport1.de mediqa library on the web and via app.

The copnay said it would provide more information about the relaunch of its library offering in due course.

“Annika Rody, director of media rights at Sport1 GmbH, said: “We would like to thank Daniel Sattler and the entire Volleyball Bundesliga for the cooperative and trusting cooperation. Through the joint project Sport1 Extra’, we have taken the volleyball leagues to a new level in recent years. We are therefore pleased to continue to support the women’s Bundesliga on free TV and are confident that as a VBL partner with Dyn we can continue the series of successes.”

Streamer Dyn Media, owned by Axel Springer and former DFL chief Chirstian Siefert, launched last year.