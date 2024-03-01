Germany’s Sport 1 to show free-to-air coverage of FIA WEC

Germany’s Sport 1 will deliver free-to-coverage on the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC) for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The multi-sports platform will air races live and highlights from the motorsport competition to German viewers.

The free-to-air channel will show at least two hours live from each race (except Le Mans), as well as an onsite reporter providing additional insight to viewers at each round of the 2024 season.

Whilst, the 24 Hours of Le Mans – round four of FIA WEC – will have a special double broadcast in Germany, on both Eurosport 1 and RTL Nitro.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s operated Eurosport remains the main broadcaster of WEC showcasing the sessions from FP3, qualifying and the race on Eurosport’s linear channels and Discovery+ and Eurosport streaming services. RTL Nitro will also show race highlights following each event.

The 2024 season kicks off tomorrow, March 2 featuring prominent drivers such as former F1 driver Mick Schumacher. This year’s tournament is set to be the biggest yet with 14 global manufacturers represented in the Hypercar and new-for-2024 LMGT3 category. The eight-round World Championship will visit five regions in 2024 with races in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America and South America.

Annika Rody, director of media rights at Sport1 GmbH, said: “Sport1 will continue to be the home for live sports and emotional sports moments in 2024. With the FIA ​​WEC, an attractive racing series with popular driver personalities such as Mick Schumacher starts on the Sport1 platforms. The transmission also underlines our motorsport expertise.”