News UK’s TalkTV gives up on linear broadcasting

News UK’s TV news channel TalkTV, seen as a competitor to controversial right-wing offering GB News, is to cease broadcasting as a linear channel and will be available only as an online service.

The development, reportedly revealed to staff in an internal email yesterday, will see the channel switch to online only from the summer.

TalkTV launched in 2022 but has struggled to achieve a wide audience, with rival GB News securing larger viewing numbers.

The channel’s star presenter, Piers Morgan, last month said he would leave TalkTV to focus on his Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel.

TalkTV’s broadcasting chief Scott Taunton reportedly told staff that the channel would henceforth concentrate on streaming in order to keep abreast of audience trends, with clips continuing to be shared on social media and a focus on developing an audience through streaming to TVs.

The channel is also developing a News Studios arm to create short-form content for other brands, including News UK outlets such as radio service TalkSport.