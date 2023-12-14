TalkTalk extends TV Hub availability

UK ISP TalkTalk has extended available of its TalkTalkTV Hub to subscribers of its Fibre 35 and 65 broadband packages.

The TV Hub launched earlier this year as a limited release for TalkTalk’s Full Fibre customers, but the operator has decided to roll out the release more widely this winter.

The TV Hub offers over 70 live TV channels, on-demand players including BBC iPlayer and ITVX, a range of streaming and subscription services including access to Netflix, NOW, Prime Video and Disney+, and Google Play.

The service is available for £5 a month, with no long term contract commitments.

Broadband customers will now also be able to use features like Google Assistant, enabling them to use voice to search for movies and shows across live TV, on-demand, and streaming apps.

The Hub is also Ultra HD 4K and Dolby Atmos sound compatible.

It comes with Chromecast built in, enabling customers to cast movies, apps and games directly to their TV from phones, tablets, or laptops.

Matthew Poole, Head of Entertainment at TalkTalk, said “We’re excited to announce we are now rolling out our great value TV Hub to new and existing fibre broadband customers this winter. Our TV Hub offers access to the widest range of entertainment services compared to any other major UK broadband provider. All wrapped up for just £5 a month, without any long term commitments”

The Android-powered TV Hub launched last year, using hardware developed in partnership with Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, and YouView TV.