Denmark’s Norlys edges past fibre milestone

Nordic energy utility and fibre operator Norlys has passed the milestone of 875,000 homes passed, but has admitted slowing down its rollout due to increased costs.

The group added 70,000 homes to its fibre coverage this year, compared with 100,000 in 2022.

Norlys has indicated that it is increasingly focusing on driving service penetration. The operator has said that over half of the homes to which it has rolled out now have an active connection.

The company has this year rolled out fibre to areas covered by its own shareholders and to other parts of the country. It said that cites including Aarhus, Holstebro, Odense, Roskilde and Struer, among others, can now choose between internet and TV from the 12 different providers on Norlys’ network.

“Most people have probably noticed that prices in general have risen in society, and we also experience this when we have to buy cables or fill our excavators with fuel. Together with rising interest rates, this means that it has become more expensive for us to roll out the internet of the future,” said Torben Poulsen, director of Norlys’ fibre business.

“In Norlys, we roll out fiber networks to all parts of the country – not just where it’s easy and cheap. Denmark has fantastic fiber coverage, but it also costs to take the social responsibility that we have taken in Norlys. Therefore, our ambition as market leader is to continue to roll out fibre but also to get more customers on our fibre network.”