Chinese-owned pan-African pay TV operator StarTimes has secured the non-exclusive broadcasting rights for leading Spanish football leagues LaLiga and LaLiga 2 for the next five seasons.

Per the multi-year agreement, StarTimes will deliver programming of the football tournament in Spain until 2028/2029 season to customers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

LaLiga matches will be available in the Sub-Saharan territory in all languages except French, including English, Portuguese and local languages.

“We are thrilled to share the news of our successful bid for the LaLiga LALIGA broadcast rights, securing access to one of the most prestigious football competitions globally. Soccer is at the heart of StarTimes’ sports content strategy, and this latest acquisition underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch football entertainment to our subscribers” said Tiffany Shao, Sports acquisition and operation director of StarTimes.

Melcior Soler, LALIGA’s audiovisual director, addeed “Reaching our audience is essential for us, and partnering with StarTimes is key to deliver our best-in-class content to all our fans in the Sub-Saharian region.”