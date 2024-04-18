Canal+ ups stake in MultiChoice again

Canal+ has once again increased its stake in MultiChoice, though this time just edging upwards from 40.01% to 40.83%.

In a regulatory filing, MultiChoice revealed that the French pay TV operator had acquired a further 3,653,492 MultiChoice Shares in four transactions.

Earlier, Canal+ acquired a further 14,924,639 MultiChoice share in a series of on and off-market transactions following the pair’s announcement on April 8 that they had agreed the outline of a deal whereby Canal+ could bid to take full control of MultiChoice.

The latest acquisitions have already been disclosed to MultiChoice and the South African regulator the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP).

Under the terms of the April 8 agreement Canal+ reserved the right to make further acquisitions of shares. However, if it pays over ZAR125 a share for any shares acquired it will be obliged to revise the terms of its bid.

The pair agreed on April 8 the terms of Canal+’s proposed mandatory offer to acquire 100% control of the South African company, with MultiChoice shareholders to receive ZAR125 per ordinary share.

The price was above the ZAR105 regulatory minimum threshold and represented a 67% premium on MultiChoice shares’ closing price on February 1 when Canal+ made its initial offer for the company.

MultiChoice has set up an independent board to consider the offer and has appointed Standard Bank of South Africa to advise it.

If Canal+ succeeds in securing 90% of MultiChoice shares during the offer period, it then has the right to acquire any remaining shares and delist MultiChoice.