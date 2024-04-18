Comcast launches low-cost internet and mobile under Now brand

US cable giant Comcast is launching low-cost prepaid broadband and mobile offerings under the Now brand already used for a broadband-only streaming product, timed to coincide with the end of US Federal funding for the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Comcast is extending the US version of Now, the same brand used by UK subsidiary Sky for its own low-cost offering, to encompass low-cost Internet, mobile and streaming TV products that consumers can purchase month-to-month.

Now Internet is a prepaid service that Comcast is pitching as a superior alternative to fixed wireless broadband for a better price. Now Mobile is a new prepaid service that includes unlimited 5G data combined with the differentiator that it provides access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots. The Now brand is already used to market WiFi hotspot access under the Now WiFi Pass offering.

With the Republican-controlled House of Representatives blocking further Federal funding for the ACP, Comcast is pitching Now Internet and Mobile as a way for customers enrolled in ACP to have another option for affordable connectivity, supplementing Comcast’s existing low-income broadband adoption options Internet Essentials and Internet Essentials Plus, and Xfinity’s current suite of offerings.

Prepaid options

The extension of the Now brand means that consumers have access to new low-cost options. However Comcast is not bundling these together for a single price.

Now Internet customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for US$30/month, or 200 Mbps for US$45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.

Now Mobile will provide unlimited 5G data, talk and text for US$25/line.

Existing offering Now TV is a streaming service for Xfinity Internet customers that includes live and on-demand programming from 40+ networks, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, for US$20/month.

It is not immediately clear from Comcast’s announcement if consumers will be able to combine Now TV with Now Internet rather than subscribe to an existing Xfinity broadband package.

Now WiFi Pass, also already on the market, gives customers unlimited access to more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots for US$20 for 30 days.

“Consumers have told us they want low-cost, easy-to-use connectivity and entertainment options that deliver the same reliability and consistency of our leading Xfinity services,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast.

“With NOW, we’ve developed a new product construct from the ground up to be simple and easy for anybody who wants Internet, mobile or TV on their own terms without sacrificing quality. It rounds out our product offering to provide something for every consumer segment of the market and plays to our strengths in superior network capabilities, WiFi and streaming.”