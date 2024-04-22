Deutsche Telekom targets tenants with Euro 2024 campaign

Deutsche Telekom has launched a marketing campaign for its Magenta TV service around the UEFA Euro 2024 football championship, with an eye to attracting housing association tenants who are being freed from the obligation to take a cable TV service as part of their rental agreement.

Telekom has the ability to show all 51 games of the championship. The company is launching a wide-reaching advertising campaign that addresses the elimination of the so-called additional cost privilege. From July 1, 2024, all tenants in Germany will be able to freely choose their TV provider for the first time.

Telekom is messaging that viewers can switch to MagentaTV easily for zero euros for the first nine months, with TV adverts featuring actor Fahri Yardim making the point specifically that residents no longer need to stick with their old cable TV service.

Adam&Eve, Berlin and DDB, Hamburg are responsible for the advert. Telekom is also rolling out its campaign in print, out-of-home and via social media.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that people have a great and exciting time at football this summer. Only with Telekom and MagentaTV do you have access to the entire European Football Championship in Germany. And in the best UHD quality. With a view to the loss of the additional cost privilege, we are making the switch to MagentaTV attractive and easy. Affected tenants can already switch to our television and streaming offerings at attractive conditions,” said Telekom TV chief Arnim Butzen.

Christian Loefert, head of marketing communications at Telekom Deutschland, said: “We want to make it clear to people that MagentaTV is the ultimate in television entertainment. And you now have the choice and the opportunity to switch to MagentaTV easily, quickly and cheaply. We draw attention to these advantages with an unusual scenario. In our new spot, our successful duo Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim surprise people for the first time in their living rooms to drum up advertising for MagentaTV. At the same time, we show our proximity to our customers in a friendly way.”