Deutsche Telekom signs ice hockey sub-licensing deal

German telecommunications and content provider, Deutsche Telekom, has inked a sub-licensing agreement with streaming operator DOSB New Media for the media rights to games from the 2024 to 2028 Ice Hockey World Championships.

The deal includes up to 21 games broadcast live across Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaSport and MagentaTV platforms from the upcoming World Cup starting May 10, all of which are games of the German national team as well as two quarter-finals, the semi-finals, the game for third place and the final.

MagentaSport will also show one game per week from the Champions Hockey League (CHL) live for the first time. These include games with German participation in the group phase as well as one game from each round in the knockout phase including the final.

Summaries of all the German Ice Hockey League 2 (DEL2) game will be available in Deutsche Telekom’s sports offering. DOSB New Media has also acquired the rights from the 2024/25 season and will show all DEL2 games live and on demand on its Sportdeutschland.TV streaming platform.

MagentaSport’s live broadcasts of all games in the German Ice Hockey League is set to be available as a pay-per-view offer on Sportdeutschland.TV in the future. A total of 364 main round games and up to 55 games in the DEL playoffs will feature on the online sports channel starting next season. Sportdeutschland.TV users also have access to the game summaries of all DEL games on demand.

In addition, all MagentaSport game broadcasts from Telekom’s DEB rights portfolio will also be made available in the pay-per-view offering on Sportdeutschland.TV from the new season. These include the games of the Germany Cup, the games of the U20 and U18 as well as the women’s World Cup and the men’s World Cup test games.

MagentaSport has been broadcasting all games of the German Ice Hockey League since 2016 and holds the DEL’s media rights until 2028.

“Ice hockey has developed extremely positively at MagentaSport in recent years and we see increasing usage numbers every year. We are very pleased to be able to significantly expand our already excellent and extensive live ice hockey offering thanks to the extensive cooperation with Sportdeutschland.TV. In the future, our customers will have access to all relevant leagues in German professional ice hockey via MagentaSport and MagentaTV. We are particularly pleased that we can continue to show fans the games of the Ice Hockey World Championships in the long term. This means we also fully cover the annual calendar of the German national teams,” said Arnim Butzen, head of TV at Deutsche Telekom.

“From now on we offer all relevant content in ice hockey Germany on our platform without exception. Thanks to the cooperation with Telekom, there is no longer an exciting league, event or individual game that cannot be seen on Sportdeutschland.TV,” said Björn Beinhauer, Managing Director of DOSB NM, enthusiastically. “Thanks to the strong partnership, we offer all ice hockey fans the most extensive ice hockey offering in Germany. We look forward to the coming years together with the entire ice hockey community, top sport and a successful partner at our side.”