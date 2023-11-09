Deutsche Telekom sees pay TV base rise

Deutsche Telekom saw its pay TV subscribers base in Germany rise by 4.6% to 4.259 million customers at the end of Q3. The company reported 51,000 net adds to its MagentaTV offering in the third quarter.

The domestic broadband base grew by 2.1% to 14.952 million, with the telco’s fibre base growing by 7,.5% to 12.62 million.

German TV customer revenues for Q3 amounted to €555 million, , up 8.6%, compared with broadband revenues of €1.26 billion, up 3.4%.

Deutsche Telekom did not break out detailed TV numbers for other European countries. It did say that it added 52,000 customers overall in Europe excluding Germany. Overall, the company had 4.246 million TV customers in its Europe segment, up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter and 3.6% year-on-year.

Overall, Telekom posted revenues up 0.7% for the quarter to €27.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDAaL was up 6.2% to €10.5 billion.

Net profit was up 21.9% to €1.9 billion.