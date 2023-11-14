Digi sees pay TV base grow

Romanian and international service provider Digi saw its domestic Romanian pay TV base grow buy 5.3% in the year to September, taking its total to 5.64 million.

Fixed internet subs grew by 9.9% over the same period to 4.49 million.

Digi also saw strong fixed internet growth in Spain, where it primarily active as a mobile operator, with its fixed base up 66.5% to 1.24 million.

Overall revenue-generating units across the company’s three markets – Romania, Spain and Italy – numbered 23.2 million at the end of September, up 15.4%.

Digi Communications’ consolidated revenues increased by 14% in Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year, reaching €429.5 million, leading to revenues of €1.239 billion generated in for the first nine months, up 13%.

Adjusted EBITDA reached €129.3 million in Q3 2023, an increase of 21% compared to Q3 2022, on the back of the expansion of the customer base, contributing to the result for the first nine months of €367.9 million, up 17%.

Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications , said: “The solid financial results generated by our Group in the third quarter reflect the success of our strategic initiatives. The remarkable evolution across all service categories in Romania and Spain is in line with our projections for this year and highlights our ability to execute the growth strategy with precision. The sustained financial performance is the direct result of the strong growth of the customer base, driven by a substantial increase in the number of RGUs in Romania and Spain, especially in the mobile segment, where we recorded an increase of 19% and 24%, respectively, compared to the same period of last year. As we continue Digi’s geographic expansion in the markets in which we operate, we remain committed to the mission of providing superior competitive service to all of our customers. Looking beyond 2023, we are excited to move forward with our entry into the markets of Portugal and Belgium, where we aim to replicate our model of affordable and high-quality services, ensuring our continued growth in the European telecommunications landscape.”