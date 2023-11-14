TNT Sports agrees UEFA Women’s Champions League deal with DAZN

UK and Ireland sports join-venture TNT Sports has boosted its European club football offering after agreeing a sublicence deal with streamer DAZN that will see certain games from the UEFA Women’s Champions League and from the French, Spanish and German leagues on its channels and platforms, starting this season.

TNT Sports has licenced the rights from DAZN to co-broadcast one game per match week during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage as well as each quarter-final, semi-final, and the final itself.

Under the same licence agreement with DAZN, TNT Sports will screen one game a week from the top flight leagues from, Division 1 Arkema (France), Liga F (Spain) as well as the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga (Germany).

Coverage begins with the women’s El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF from the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday 19 November.

Live coverage of both the UEFA Women’s Champions League and domestic club competitions will be supported by reports and analysis on the TNT Sports App and TNT Sports’ dedicated social and digital platforms.

The resulting coverage of both women’s European and domestic club football will strengthen TNT Sports’ portfolio of premium rights in the UK and Ireland that includes the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy).

Warner Bros. Discovery said the deal also strengthens its women’s sport offering in the UK and Ireland that includes the recently-announced Premiership Women’s Rugby competition (via TNT Sports) as well as the Australian Open and Roland-Garros Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the Tour de France Femmes and cycling’s women’s World Tour (via Eurosport).

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “As a multi-sport broadcaster, it is our responsibility to reflect the diversity of our audiences and society. Our mission is to bring parity to live coverage of world-class sport irrespective of gender and we have made it our mission to illuminate the stories of female athletes all year-round.

“To enable this, we always look for opportunities to expand our women’s sport portfolio to offer fans the greatest choice and we are therefore delighted to collaborate with DAZN to show UEFA Women’s Champions League games in the UK and Ireland alongside some of the best matches from the top European leagues. We plan to support the burgeoning interest in women’s football in this country and to serve fans with the coverage and content the players deserve to support the continued growth of the sport for all to enjoy.”