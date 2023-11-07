DAZN looking to ‘make money’ and convert subs from FAST

Sports streamer DAZN “wants to make some money” from FAST and is “following the money” by launching a FAST service, according to Peter Parmenter, EVP strategic partnerships.

However, it also has other goals that motivate its entry into the free streaming world, including highlighting women’s sport and converting free viewers to paying subs.

Speaking on a panel at the Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit in London today, Parmenter said there was a gap in the market for a premium sports FAST channel. He said the company had looked to deliver a premium offering including live coverage of sports.

He said that FAST had also helped to get DAZN’s “heavy investment in women’s sport out to the world”.

Parmenter said that FAST was also viewed as a way to bring viewers into the DAZN experience who could potentially be converted to subscription customers.

DAZN’s experience of replacing US ads with ads for the international market in its coverage of NFL games attracted criticism because viewers wanted “the real US experience”, according to Parmenter.

Parmenter said that “bringing the opportunity for more brands to get involved” is a key priority for DAZN.

Parmenter said that DAZN was “very excited” about real-time AI-based analysis of games. “What some of the smart businesses are doing is real-time analysis of matches and highlights that are personalised to the tastes of particular fans.

“This is not merely a replacement for broadcast but a way for people to interact with sports in real time,” he said.

Parmenter also said that streaming innovations such as interactive content helped prevent piracy. “Make the product better and people will come to it,” he said.