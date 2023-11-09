Lionsgate taps Vubiquity to move library to the cloud

Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, has been chosen by Lionsgate to help move its content library, consisting of over 18,000 film and TV titles, to a cloud-based platform.

Vubiquity said that the collaboration marks a transformative step forward in streamlining content accessibility across various platforms, and claimed that the cloud-based content library will empower Lionsgate’s content sales team with enhanced searchability, enabling targeted content distribution across global regions.

Vubiquity, in collaboration with Bitpress, has created an AI-based automated system that integrates with Lionsgate’s current vendors and newly established cloud library to facilitate the ingestion of source files.

This system analyzes existing content, carefully aligns video and audio components for each title, and synchronizes multiple audio and subtitle tracks. Vubiquity said its automation goes a step further by executing necessary content edits.

Akin Ceylan, COO of Home Entertainment and Global Content Distribution Operations, Lionsgate, said: “Vubiquity is playing a vital role in aiding our migration of distribution assets into the cloud, which will effectively transform our operations in the way we manage and monetize our company’s vast library of content by providing the speed and flexibility required to meet the demands of an industry that continues to evolve.”

Russ Moffat, Co-founder of Bitpress, said: “We are very excited to be working with Lionsgate and Vubiquity on this initiative, providing advanced tools for post-production to ensure top-tier quality of Lionsgate’s content. This will allow Lionsgate to rapidly meet the needs of their content commercialization by automating traditionally laborious processes.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs, said: “We are pleased to work with Lionsgate to centralize and organize their incredibly diverse catalog of content, making it easier for them to include their movie and TV catalog in entertainment offerings around the world. As we’ve recently seen, libraries of existing content can become power players of streaming, and this agreement will help Lionsgate content more effectively reach viewers than ever before.”