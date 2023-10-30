DAZN secures Spanish F1 rights

Sports streamer DAZN has acquired the rights to broadcast Formula 1 exclusively in Spain for the next three seasons. Under the multi-year deal, DAZN will be responsible for the production of F1 in the market until 2026.

As part of DAZN’s premium sports offering, fans will continue to enjoy all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint Events and Grands Prix on DAZN.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “This is yet another example of a leading global rights holder choosing to extend their partnership with DAZN. Formula 1 is an international sporting phenomenon, and hugely popular in Spain. The fact that DAZN’s subscribers are guaranteed exclusive access to this fantastic competition until 2026, alongside all the other great content we showcase on the platform in Spain, is excellent news. It proves DAZN’s offer – both for fans and rights holders – is the right blend of accessibility, innovation, and value.”

Bosco Aranguren, Managing Director at DAZN Spain, said: “We are delighted to announce this important and strategic agreement for DAZN in Spain. Having the endorsement of top-tier partners such as Formula 1 strengthens our position in the market and helps us to continue building the destination of choice for all sports fans in our country. The data shows that audiences and engagement with our premium multisport offering continue to grow and that encourages us to keep on working to deliver the best experience, with everything sports fans are looking for integrated into a single platform. For this reason, DAZN is also the perfect partner for sports rights holders, and we look forward to working with our partners to expand or renew our distribution agreements.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content at F1 said: “We are pleased to announce DAZN will continue to broadcast F1 for years to come. Their use of technology has enhanced the fan viewing experience and taken F1 coverage in Spain to another level. This is an exciting partnership that will only continue to grow from strength to strength. We look forward to expanding our relationship and taking a collective approach to further evolve our broadcast for fans in Spain and build on the positive momentum we are seeing in market.”