Netflix passes 15m ad-supported users

Netflix has now surpassed 15 million global monthly active users of its advertising-supported tier.

The milestone comes as the streamer continues to try to enhance its offering for consumers and advertisers.

Next week Netflix will make downloads for offline viewing available on the plan for the first time. Netflix is so far the only major ad-supported streamer to offer downloads.

The streamer also previously upgraded its ad-tier offering to include 1080p versus 720p video quality and two concurrent streams. These changes on the consumer experience side highlight Netflix’s willingness to attract subscribers to the ad-supported plan in order to build critical mass for a sustained and growing advertising business.

On the advertiser side, from next year advertisers globally will be able to utilize the streamer’s binge ad (wt) format that taps into the viewing behaviour of watching multiple episodes in a row. After watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.

In early 2024, netflix will also launch the ability to showcase QR codes in advertising creative on Netflix in the US.

Sponsorships are now avaiaoble in the US and will expand internationally next year, including title, moment and live sponsorships.

Measures previously taken include implementing enhanced measurement capabilities and rolling out third-party verification with partners like Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify globally

The company has also recently enabled advertising impact with EDO Inc.; and launched Nielsen ONE measurement in the US.

Netflix can now run 10, 20, and 60-second ads globally along with the 15- and 30-second ads it started with.