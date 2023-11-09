Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby to broadcast on TNT Sports

TNT Sports is to broaden its coverage of women’s rugby, with the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby tournament the latest to feature on the UK sports broadcaster.

The BT and WBD jv will broadcast more than 20 matches broadcast live on linear and digital platforms this season including both semi-finals and the final.

The multi-year deal kicks off on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ on Saturday November 18, broadcasting one match each weekend this season. Live coverage will also be complemented by video highlights, match reports, and in-depth interviews on discovery+ and the TNT Sports App.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of women’s club rugby in England, as we will see at least 21 Premiership Women’s Rugby matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+ this season, said Belinda Moore, chief executive of Premiership Women’s Rugby. “For the first time, this ground-breaking partnership with TNT Sports will allow us to create an appointment to view each weekend for our fans and clubs, fundamentally changing the profile of the league. Research from the Women’s Sports Trust shows there are 1.5 million committed women’s rugby fans in the UK, which shows the potential of this partnership.”

She added, “We know the standard of rugby played in Premiership Women’s Rugby is exceptional and over the coming season, a huge number of people will enjoy their first taste of the League, to share our passion for the competition. We are ambitious to deliver significant growth in women’s rugby in England as we head towards Women’s World Cup 2025 and this partnership with TNT Sports will help us deliver that goal.”

Scott Young, SVP Content & Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “There are many stories to be told across women’s rugby and we are delighted to partner with Premiership Women’s Rugby to tell these stories with a fresh approach that reflects the family-friendly, competitive nature of the competition.”

The re-branded Premiership Women’s Rugby competition replaces Premier 15s which originally launched in 2017. Upcoming matches selected for live broadcast coverage beyond the first week of the season will be publicised via the digital and social platforms of Premiership Women’s Rugby and TNT Sports.