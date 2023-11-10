Sky Deutschland scores MotoGP rights in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Sky Deutschland has secured the live broadcasting rights to the MotoGP World Championship for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The 2024 MotoGP season will comprise 22 Grand Prix weekends, each including a Sprint on Saturday and the longer Grand Prix race on Sunday. Under the deal, the broadcaster will air all MotoGP Grand Prix races and Tissot Sprints, as well as qualifying and practice sessions, live from the 2024 season on.

As part of the new agreement, Sky Sport will also offer live coverage of all Moto2 and Moto3 races, as well as all FIM Enel Moto World Championship races. Sky Sport will also offer several freely selectable channels for MotoGP, including onboard cameras, data channels and a channel from a helicopter perspective.

Hans Gabbe, senior vice president sports rights & commercialization at Sky Deutschland: “With the acquisition of the live broadcasting rights to MotoGP, as well as Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE, we will also be offering motorsport fans in Germany the best racing series in the world on two wheels. Whether MotoGP, Formula 1 or IndyCar Series: anyone who loves spectacular motorsport will find it on Sky Sport.”

Alex Arroyo, head of media rights, Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to announce this new agreement with Sky Sport, the leaders within the pay TV ecosystem in Europe and Germany, broadcasting the best sporting content in the country. We know they will give MotoGP – for us, the best show on Earth – and our fans really high quality and comprehensive coverage. Germany, Austria and Switzerland are key markets for the sport, both historically and looking to the future as we look to expand even further. We already had a record crowd at the Sachsenring last year, and we’re excited to work with Sky to bring the world’s most exciting sport to even more fans across the region.”

All broadcasts of the MotoGP World Championship on Sky Sport will be broadcast via satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile and will be available as part of the Sky Sport package and on WOW Live-Sport.