Chunghwa Telecom selects Eutelsat OneWeb for LEO satellite services

Taiwan telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom, has tapped Eutelsat OneWeb to leverage its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

According to the satellite operator, its LEO satellite constellation comprises more than 600 satellite and due to its proximity to the Earth it delivers fast, low-latency communication services.

The partnership sees Chunghwa Telecom enhance its suite of communication services with additional space-based connectivity. The integration of Eutelsat OneWeb services to Chunghwa’s solution aims to offer resiliency as well as complement its terrestrial fixed and mobile networks, submarine cables and microwave communication services, which the company provides for government and business customers.

Alex Chien, executive vice president of Chunghwa Telecom, said: “Eutelsat OneWeb is a leading provider of LEO satellite services and Chunghwa Telecom is excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Eutelsat OneWeb team to introduce LEO satellite services into the country. Taiwan is an island and relies heavily on submarine cables for external connectivity, with satellites serving as a secondary option. Therefore, satellite services are essential communication tools for the Taiwanese government and businesses. By integrating Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite service with our Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite service, Chunghwa Telecom takes the first step towards establishing a multi orbit satellite service portfolio.”

Stephen Beynon, co-general manager of Eutelsat OneWeb, added: “Eutelsat OneWeb strives to enable our partner’s growth and this agreement is a testament to the success of our approach and the continued demand for our services. Chunghwa Telecom has long been a premier provider in the region and we look forward to working together to deliver robust, resilient connectivity services.”